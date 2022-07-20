KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 532 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.43. The stock had a trading volume of 96,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,704. The company has a market capitalization of $175.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.