KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 241 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 44.9% during the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 32,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eos Management L.P. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $957,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $129.66. The stock had a trading volume of 125,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,235. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.54 and a 200 day moving average of $133.19. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.