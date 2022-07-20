KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $71.81. 59,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,095. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

