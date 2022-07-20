Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Short Interest Down 31.0% in June

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Price Performance

KVSA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,973. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Khosla Ventures Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

