Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) PT Raised to $41.00 at Mizuho

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KNTK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 137.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $257.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinetik news, insider Anne Psencik sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $31,934.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,061,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

