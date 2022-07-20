Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.6 days. Approximately 19.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Institutional Trading of Kinnate Biopharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $53,306,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 553,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of KNTE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 107,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,975. The firm has a market cap of $576.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Stories

