Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Short Interest Update

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 602,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 463,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,006.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on KNKBF shares. Danske raised shares of Kinnevik from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Kinnevik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 210 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kinnevik from SEK 290 to SEK 220 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Kinnevik alerts:

Kinnevik Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Kinnevik stock traded down 0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 15.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 546. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 16.22. Kinnevik has a twelve month low of 15.65 and a twelve month high of 46.35.

Kinnevik Company Profile

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnevik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnevik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.