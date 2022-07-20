Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.66% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $34,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL opened at $227.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.53 and a 200-day moving average of $216.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.81 and a 1-year high of $245.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,196,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,436,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.