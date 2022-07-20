Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Down 23.0% in June

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on KPRX shares. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KPRX stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,044. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $6.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

