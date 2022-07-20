Klaytn Hits Market Capitalization of $780.65 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $780.65 million and approximately $83.11 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 74.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.34 or 0.00547037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 42% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00020339 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,938,216,218 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official.

Klaytn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

