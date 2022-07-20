Kleros (PNK) Achieves Market Cap of $23.22 Million

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $23.22 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,497,356 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

