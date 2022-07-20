Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

