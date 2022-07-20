Kommunitas (KOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Kommunitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kommunitas has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $525,458.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.61 or 0.00558092 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022658 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014844 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001774 BTC.
Kommunitas Coin Profile
Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1.
Buying and Selling Kommunitas
