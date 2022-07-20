Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.74 on Monday. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

