Krishna Rangasayee Sells 31,256 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $1,682,197.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.13. 1,595,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,421. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.13. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

