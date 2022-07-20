KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.30

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2 – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €84.30 ($85.15) and last traded at €84.40 ($85.25), with a volume of 937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €84.30 ($85.15).
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €82.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €78.91.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.
