Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KYMR. B. Riley lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 8.7 %

KYMR opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $69.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,725,033.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,725,033.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 384,157 shares of company stock worth $6,265,250 in the last 90 days. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,290,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,257,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.