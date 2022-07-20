L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

LHX traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.89. 12,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,006. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.90 and a 200 day moving average of $236.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

