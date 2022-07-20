LABS Group Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $52,841.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. LABS Group has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $52,841.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.60 or 0.00392933 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00016560 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001712 BTC.
About LABS Group
LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio.
LABS Group Coin Trading
