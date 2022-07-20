Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,400 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 258,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Landsea Homes news, CEO Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,838,710 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $45,000,003.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,039,555 shares in the company, valued at $260,767,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Landsea Homes news, CEO Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,838,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $45,000,003.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,039,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,767,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mollie Fadule bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 75.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSEA. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 48,640 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Landsea Homes Price Performance
LSEA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. 1,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,440. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $316.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.28.
Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.47. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $316.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
About Landsea Homes
Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
Read More
