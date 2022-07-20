Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,400 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 258,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Landsea Homes news, CEO Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,838,710 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $45,000,003.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,039,555 shares in the company, valued at $260,767,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Landsea Homes news, CEO Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,838,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $45,000,003.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,039,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,767,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mollie Fadule bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 75.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSEA. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 48,640 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Landsea Homes Price Performance

LSEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

LSEA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. 1,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,440. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $316.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.47. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $316.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

