Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.62 and last traded at $73.62. 90 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 828,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPI. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Laredo Petroleum Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 3.56.

Insider Transactions at Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,855 shares of company stock worth $1,085,022. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

