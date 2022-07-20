Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 15,835 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,835 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,053,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 479.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 971,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after buying an additional 804,145 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,357,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,405,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 496.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 42,058 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $50.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35.

