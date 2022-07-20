Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,044 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

