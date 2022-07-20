Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,436 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 68,425 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $708,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 90.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

