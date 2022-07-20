Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $84.70 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average is $94.09.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

