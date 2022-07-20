Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 116.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal Stock Up 4.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.90.

PYPL opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

