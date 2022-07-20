Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 18,279 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 308.9% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

