Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 181 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,994,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after acquiring an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NKE opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.03 and a 200 day moving average of $127.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.