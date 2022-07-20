Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.93.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

