LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,446,000 after buying an additional 7,037,773 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,807,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,103 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

SCHF opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

