LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.