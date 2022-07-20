LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.