LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,146 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $104.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $216.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.39.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

