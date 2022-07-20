LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.0% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after acquiring an additional 903,057 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after acquiring an additional 876,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $256.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.25.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

