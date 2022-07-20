Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Lennar Trading Down 0.3 %

LEN stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,424. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 457,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 395,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after acquiring an additional 111,104 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,577,000 after acquiring an additional 142,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 244,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after acquiring an additional 38,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

