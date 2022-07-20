LHT (LHT) Hits Market Cap of $64,143.47

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LHT has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $64,143.47 and $4.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

