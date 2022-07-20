Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Up 24.0% in June

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,428,115 shares in the company, valued at $64,791,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock worth $430,001,180. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,064,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after buying an additional 352,065 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 58,485 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. 2,259,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,850. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.