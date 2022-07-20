LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Up 25.8% in June

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LifeVantage Price Performance

Shares of LFVN opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.28.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

