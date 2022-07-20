LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 195,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPTH shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

