Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Limbach Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. Limbach has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.76.

Insider Activity at Limbach

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Limbach had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $114.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 6,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $37,447.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,521.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $85,727 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in Limbach by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Limbach by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after buying an additional 256,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Limbach by 1,694.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 170,383 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Limbach by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

