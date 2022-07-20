LINK Price Hits $41.13 on Major Exchanges (LN)

LINK (LN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. LINK has a total market capitalization of $253.73 million and $368,370.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can currently be bought for $41.13 or 0.00176933 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LINK has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINK alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.92 or 0.00554547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022798 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001783 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,265,959 coins and its circulating supply is 6,168,502 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem. The official website for LINK is link.network. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.