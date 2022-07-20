LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Up 36.8% in June

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,034. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1,139.8% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

