LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Up 36.8% in June

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,034. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $15.44.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LMP Capital and Income Fund (SCD)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.