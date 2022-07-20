loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 200,000 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,572,543 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,617.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Monday, July 11th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $302,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $298,000.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $211,500.00.

loanDepot Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of LDI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. 21,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,877. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $542.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $503.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in loanDepot by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 951,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925,002 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDI. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.