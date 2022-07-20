Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 710.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $393.19. 13,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,874. The business’s 50 day moving average is $426.05 and its 200-day moving average is $421.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.02.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

