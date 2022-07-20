Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Lowered to $406.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $496.00 to $406.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.25.
LMT opened at $390.38 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.21. The company has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
