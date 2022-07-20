Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Lowered to $406.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $496.00 to $406.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.25.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $390.38 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.21. The company has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

