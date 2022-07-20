Lojas Renner S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:LRENY)

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0227 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of LRENY stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. Lojas Renner has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.46.

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

