Lojas Renner S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:LRENY)

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0227 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.
Lojas Renner Price Performance
Shares of LRENY stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. Lojas Renner has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.46.
About Lojas Renner
