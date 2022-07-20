Loom Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.38 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $66.63 million and $11.38 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,661.68 or 1.00036591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

