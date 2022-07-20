Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Trading Down 5.2%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 6,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 101,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUM. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Lumina Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Lumina Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.49 million and a PE ratio of -8.00.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold ( CVE:LUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.