Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMOGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. 10,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,089. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.92). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lumos Pharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

