Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.17% from the company’s current price.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.30 to C$12.60 in a report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.45.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 0.9 %

Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,592. The stock has a market cap of C$5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.73 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.1968913 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,073,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,172,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$985,962,780.26. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,331.50. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$5,073,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,172,698 shares in the company, valued at C$985,962,780.26. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,730,100 shares of company stock worth $17,341,152.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

